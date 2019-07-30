Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.03. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,788 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,835. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. The company has a market cap of $287.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $116.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

