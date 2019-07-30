Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 743 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 474,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

