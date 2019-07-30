Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 154,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.