Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,233 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 163,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

