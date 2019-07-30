Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,639 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. 1,160,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

