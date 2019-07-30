Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 40.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $259,710,000 after buying an additional 495,428 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15,725.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 460,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 457,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,055 shares of company stock worth $54,880,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

CRM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. 101,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,237. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

