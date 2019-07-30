Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 112,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,690. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,434 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.80.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

