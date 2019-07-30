Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,410,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $4,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.80. 96,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,437. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.70.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.53.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

