Primecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,539.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $13,539.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,456,723 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

