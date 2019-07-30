PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 901,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $510,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,368,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,965,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,331. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PriceSmart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,212,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,385. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

