Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Trading 154.7% Higher

Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) shares traded up 154.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,068,673 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 533% from the average session volume of 168,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIEI)

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical treatments for various health issues. It offers pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; and oil-based pump spray applicators. The company markets its products through its Website, painreliefmeds.com; and various distributors.

