Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
APTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 137,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.
