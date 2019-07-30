Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

APTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 137,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

