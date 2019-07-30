Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 34,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 136,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.