PolySwarm Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $9,353.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00279344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.01534880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00117499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000603 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.