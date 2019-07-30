PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PolyOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 678,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

