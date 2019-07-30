Plantronics (PLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q1 guidance at $1.00-1.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLT opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46.

In related news, insider Charles D. Boynton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

