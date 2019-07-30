Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan acquired 20,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Debonis acquired 10,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,372.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,492 shares of company stock worth $183,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Pixelworks by 65.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pixelworks by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pixelworks by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

