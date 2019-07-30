Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.738 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

PNW stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In related news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $283,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

