Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.