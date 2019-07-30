Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

