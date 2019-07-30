Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Shares Up 5.9%

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43, 1,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 21.00 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

