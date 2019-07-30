Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $2,661.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00279563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.01527711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

