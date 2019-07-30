Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

