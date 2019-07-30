Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.78 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.58 billion to $30.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.33 billion to $32.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

