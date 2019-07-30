Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $116,171.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

