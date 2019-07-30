Personalis’ (NASDAQ:PSNL) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 30th

Personalis’ (NASDAQ:PSNL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 30th. Personalis had issued 7,921,500 shares in its public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $134,665,500 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Personalis’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of PSNL opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Personalis stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

