PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,868. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

