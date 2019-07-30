Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Boise Cascade worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $20,938,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $13,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 289,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,812.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.