Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Syneos Health worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $24,850,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $23,121,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 196.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after purchasing an additional 205,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,498 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
