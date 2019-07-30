Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Syneos Health worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $24,850,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $23,121,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 196.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after purchasing an additional 205,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.42%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.