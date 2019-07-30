Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,995 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Strategic Education worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.71 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $420,482.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,285.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,217. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRA. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

