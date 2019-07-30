Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,436 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SPX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.50 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

