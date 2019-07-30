Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $38.17 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after buying an additional 317,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after buying an additional 187,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 319,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.39.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,638.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $85,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $1,656,920. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

