Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.