Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,749 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of PetIQ worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 115.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 507,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 39.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 207,939 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 19.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 437,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. Research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $549,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $3,676,691. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.