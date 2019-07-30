Penguin Coin (PENG) Achieves Market Cap of $265,992.00

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penguin Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.91, $7.65, $50.53 and $71.13.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penguin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00281967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.01516071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00117527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.53, $5.60, $31.01, $18.66, $13.91, $12.02, $10.33, $71.13, $7.65, $38.31, $20.24 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.