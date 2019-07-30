PeepCoin Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $138,475.00 and $68.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 99,409,075,681 coins and its circulating supply is 60,209,075,681 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-Patex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

