Pearson’s (PSON) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital upgraded Hastings Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 770.10 ($10.06).

PSON opened at GBX 919 ($12.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total value of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

