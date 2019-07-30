Parsons (NYSE:PSN) versus Cerner (NYSE:CERN) Financial Review

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Parsons and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cerner 1 2 10 0 2.69

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Cerner has a consensus target price of $73.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Cerner.

Dividends

Cerner pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parsons does not pay a dividend. Cerner pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons N/A N/A N/A Cerner 10.75% 15.14% 10.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Cerner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.56 billion 1.04 $222.34 million N/A N/A Cerner $5.37 billion 4.46 $630.05 million $2.21 33.30

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Parsons.

Summary

Cerner beats Parsons on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

