Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,316 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 2,616,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

