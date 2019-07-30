Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,036 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 64,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

