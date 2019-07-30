Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. 2,141,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

