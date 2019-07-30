Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 4,014 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. 235,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,913. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

