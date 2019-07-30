Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 19,451 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after buying an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after buying an additional 3,176,614 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,823,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,292,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after buying an additional 858,733 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 795,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

