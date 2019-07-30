Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 101,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

