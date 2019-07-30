Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,177 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after buying an additional 251,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,590,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,830,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,785,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,278. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

