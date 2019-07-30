Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 457,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

