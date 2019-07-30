Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.28. 169,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

