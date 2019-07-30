PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paringa Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. The Company’s principal project consists of Buck Creek coal mining complex. Paringa Resources Limited is based in Rumsey, Kentucky. “

PNRL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

