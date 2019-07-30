Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

