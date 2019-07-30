Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.