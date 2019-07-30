Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

